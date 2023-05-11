Centre proposes comprehensive 10-year R&D roadmap for steel sector

Centre proposes comprehensive 10-year R&D roadmap for steel sector1 min read 11 May 2023, 10:09 PM IST
Various integrated steel plants and steel CPSEs offered to share their facilities for collaborative use by the entire sector
New Delhi: The central government has proposed to develop a medium-term research and development roadmap and action plan for the steel sector for the next ten years, the Ministry of Steel said on Thursday. The move is aimed at promoting sustainable development and ensuring the long-term growth of the sector.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×