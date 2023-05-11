Centre proposes comprehensive 10-year R&D roadmap for steel sector

New Delhi: The central government has proposed to develop a medium-term research and development roadmap and action plan for the steel sector for the next ten years, the Ministry of Steel said on Thursday. The move is aimed at promoting sustainable development and ensuring the long-term growth of the sector.

As part of this, a brainstorming session meeting was held on May 11, 2023, under the chairmanship of Steel Secretary N. N Sinha, to discuss the roadmap’s development. Stakeholders from the steel industry, academia, research laboratories, design & engineering companies, and other concerned ministries and departments participated in the meeting.

The discussions focused on identifying thrust areas for research, including beneficiation of iron ore and coal, carbon capture and utilization, decarbonization technologies, and utilization of steel industry wastes such as steel slag.

The meeting also discussed ways to strengthen the industry’s interface with research labs and academia to carry out collaborative research, ensure intellectual property generated through R&D is available for the entire steel sector, and identify sources of R&D funding.

Various integrated steel plants and steel CPSEs offered to share their facilities for collaborative use by the entire sector. The stakeholders agreed to provide detailed inputs to formulate the roadmap and R&D programs to be carried out on priority, based on which the Ministry of Steel will identify and facilitate funding sources.

The proposed roadmap and action plan aim to utilize scarce national R&D resources effectively to rapidly address national priorities and establish technological leadership in various areas of iron and steel making.