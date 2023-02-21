Centre to introduce quality controls for electrical goods: Piyush Goyal
- Goyal urged larger companies to support and handhold smaller companies to develop quality consciousness by making them realize that quality would help them grow, get better markets and better prices
NEW DELHI : There is a need to issue Quality Control Orders (QCOs) across sectors in the electrical industry, minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. The minister sought the industry’s support in implementing QCOs.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×