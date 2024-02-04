Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / Manufacturing/  Chart beat: Two-wheelers lead the way, but will the momentum continue?

Chart beat: Two-wheelers lead the way, but will the momentum continue?

Livemint

  • While the domestic market has been on a strong footing, exports have lagged.

Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler volume was up 22% sequentially but exports fell nearly 8%. Photo: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg News

Two-wheeler manufacturers continue to impress on volume growth. “Based on volumes reported by original equipment manufacturers, we estimate that two-wheeler wholesales (excluding Honda) rose about 20% year-on-year in January," said Jefferies India, adding that this was the fourth consecutive month of 15%-plus growth.

Two-wheeler manufacturers continue to impress on volume growth. “Based on volumes reported by original equipment manufacturers, we estimate that two-wheeler wholesales (excluding Honda) rose about 20% year-on-year in January," said Jefferies India, adding that this was the fourth consecutive month of 15%-plus growth.

While the domestic market has been on a strong footing, exports have lagged. For instance, Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler volume was up 22% sequentially but exports fell nearly 8%. TVS Motor Co and Hero MotoCorp also saw similar trends.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

While the domestic market has been on a strong footing, exports have lagged. For instance, Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler volume was up 22% sequentially but exports fell nearly 8%. TVS Motor Co and Hero MotoCorp also saw similar trends.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.