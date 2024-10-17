China considering higher tariffs on car imports
SummaryChina said it may raise tariffs on imported internal-combustion-engine cars with large engines sizes, after the European Union voted to increase import duties on China-made electric vehicles.
China reiterated that it may raise tariffs on imported internal-combustion-engine cars with large engines sizes, after the European Union voted earlier this month to increase import duties on China-made electric vehicles.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more