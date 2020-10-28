India’s own steel consumption fell to its lowest in at least six years during April-September at 35.86 million tonnes, while finished steel production fell by a fourth to 38.6 million tonnes, according to the Reuters report. The fall in the two numbers is due to the covid-induced lockdown the government imposed on 22 March to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown lasted at least three months in most parts of the country, leading to both production and consumption slump in most commodities.