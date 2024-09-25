Industry
China’s real estate stimulus to aid Indian steelmakers but oversupply persists
Summary
- Even after the stimulus, Chinese steelmakers will have to curtail production for global demand-supply balance to be restored.
Mumbai: China’s latest push to revive its struggling real estate sector could benefit Indian steelmakers but may still not be enough to resolve high steel imports from India’s neighbour, according to experts.
