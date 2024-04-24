China’s EV price war is just getting started

One likely outcome of prices in free fall is that the popularity of alternative-energy vehicles will continue to rise, cementing their place atop China’s auto market. In the first two weeks of April, retail sales of EVs and plug-in hybrids overtook those of traditional vehicles for the first time, according to China Passenger Car Association data. The International Energy Agency this week estimated that 60% of EVs sold in China are already cheaper than combustion-engine cars. Elsewhere, it expects price parity only by about 2030.