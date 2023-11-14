Chinese carmakers are under scrutiny in Europe

Flashy temporary pavilions in Munich’s city centre displaying the latest models from BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen were the public face of IAA Mobility, Germany’s biennial motor show, which ended on September 10th. German automotive might was less in evidence in the show halls a few miles away, where the Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) that are making inroads in Europe vied for attention and floor space. The fear of a flood of well-made, decently styled and better-value EVs from the east outcompeting those from Europe’s established carmakers has now jolted the EU’s lawmakers into action.