‘Chip making $85-$100 bn opportunity for India’

According to the IESA’s chairman Rajeev Khushu, semiconductor manufacturing in India will include both assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plants and fabs. “The Centre has announced that it has shortlisted semiconductor and display fabs. If a fab is announced today, it will take three years for the first product to come out of it," he said. The India Semiconductor Market report segmented the global chip market into three parts—manufacturing of semiconductor equipment used in fabs, foundries, and TMPs, materials such as chemicals, minerals, and gases used in manufacturing, and services across the chip making value chain.