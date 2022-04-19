‘Chip making $85-$100 bn opportunity for India’

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to the Indian Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA), the country could emerge as a leading supplier of materials, equipment and services in the global semiconductor space by 2030
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :
India’s semiconductor industry believes the country could still make its mark in the global supply chain despite several failures in the past.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :
India’s semiconductor industry believes the country could still make its mark in the global supply chain despite several failures in the past.
According to the Indian Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA), the country could emerge as a leading supplier of materials, equipment and services in the global semiconductor space by 2030.
According to the Indian Electronics and Semiconductors Association (IESA), the country could emerge as a leading supplier of materials, equipment and services in the global semiconductor space by 2030.
The IESA in its Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Supply Chain Report said India could account for $85-$100 billion out of a $550-$600 billion annual global market opportunity by 2030. In a second report, titled India Semiconductor Market Report 2019-2026, it forecast that the Indian semiconductor market could grow to $64.05 billion by 2026, and the market was valued at $27.15 billion in 2021.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the IESA’s chairman Rajeev Khushu, semiconductor manufacturing in India will include both assembly, test, marking, and packaging (ATMP) plants and fabs. “The Centre has announced that it has shortlisted semiconductor and display fabs. If a fab is announced today, it will take three years for the first product to come out of it," he said. The India Semiconductor Market report segmented the global chip market into three parts—manufacturing of semiconductor equipment used in fabs, foundries, and TMPs, materials such as chemicals, minerals, and gases used in manufacturing, and services across the chip making value chain.