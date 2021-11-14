Chip shortage has manufacturers turning to lower-tech models

Recreational-vehicle maker Polaris Inc. will be temporarily shipping some of its snowmobiles without large GPS screens. When the screens arrive, they can be installed after by service technicians, said dealer Robert Gott, owner of Gott Powersports LLC in Quincy, Calif. He said the manufacturer is sending him more vehicles equipped with traditional shocks that use fewer electronics than more-advanced versions that allow for smoother rides. Polaris said it has been harder to produce higher-end and complex vehicles, though it continues to ship vehicles with electronic shocks.