Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Chip shortage strains heavy-duty truck makers

Chip shortage strains heavy-duty truck makers

PHOTO REUTERS
3 min read . 02:30 PM IST Jennifer Smith, The Wall Street Journal

  • Surging orders for big rigs have the backlog at factories growing while key components are in short supply

The global semiconductor crunch is reaching assembly lines for heavy-duty trucks, as the shortfall in chips and other components hits manufacturers trying to fill surging orders from operators of big rigs.

North American production of Class 8 trucks, the biggest freight-carrying vehicles on highways, “has basically been flat since September in a market where more trucks are needed quickly," said Don Ake, vice president of commercial vehicles at transportation research firm FTR.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.