Chip shortage strains heavy-duty truck makers
- Surging orders for big rigs have the backlog at factories growing while key components are in short supply
The global semiconductor crunch is reaching assembly lines for heavy-duty trucks, as the shortfall in chips and other components hits manufacturers trying to fill surging orders from operators of big rigs.
North American production of Class 8 trucks, the biggest freight-carrying vehicles on highways, “has basically been flat since September in a market where more trucks are needed quickly," said Don Ake, vice president of commercial vehicles at transportation research firm FTR.
