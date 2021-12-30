Chips scarcity to ease by 2H 2022

The shortage has increased lead times to as high as three months for consumer electronics such as laptops and smartphones makers, which is a relatively softer hit than auto sector, where the shortage has increased lead times to as much as nine months, said Satya Gupta, adviser at the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association. “The supply chain should ease in the second half of 2022, as fab capacity being set up by players like TSMC, Samsung and Intel kick in." India’s projected annual demand for 28 nm semiconductors nodes and higher is about $25 billion, as per government estimates, and is 5% of global demand.