NEW DELHI : Cipla Ltd has started production of remdesivir at its plant in Goa in order to scale up capacity amid rising demand for the covid-19 drug, the firm’s chief financial officer Kedar Upadhye said.

“Demand continues to outstrip supply significantly. So, we will have to examine various options to fulfil demand but it is not easy. Remdesivir, we can still do it. We have launched our own product after working with a contract manufacturer in the interim," Upadhye said in an interview.

Cipla had earlier contracted manufacturing of the drug to Daman-based Sovereign Pharma, which had the capacity to supply 50,000 to 95,000 vials of the injectable per month, according to a release by the contract manufacturer.

Upadhye, however, did not disclose the current capacity for remdesivir and to how much the company plans to ramp up to. However, he said that he expects the supply gap to narrow considerably as more Indian companies launch the licensed generic version of remdesivir. Cipla’s total capacity for manufacturing such injections is 8.6 million units per annum, according to its latest annual report.

Gilead Sciences Inc., the innovator of remdesivir, has signed licensing agreements for remdesivir with seven companies in India. So far, Cipla, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Mylan and Hetero Drugs Ltd have launched the intravenous drug, with Cipla’s product priced the lowest at ₹4,000 per vial.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

