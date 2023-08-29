Circular business models can attract $7 billion to India by 2035: Report

Circular business models can attract $7 billion to India by 2035: Report1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 01:14 AM IST
A total of six circular business models, including circular design, repair, and resell, can reshape the electronics sector, driving economic growth and boosting resilience, the ICEA report said
New Delhi: Circular business models can unlock revenue potential of $7 billion by 2035, according to a joint report by India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) and Accenture issued Monday.
