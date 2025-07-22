Clean mobility crossroads: Why states side with EVs over hybrids
Ayaan Kartik , Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 22 Jul 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Centre may be technology-agnostic when it comes to hybrids and EVs, but states are increasingly preferring EVs above everything else. The divergence has also pitted Tata Motors, Mahindra and MG Motors against Maruti and Toyota in the state capitals.
India's push for clean mobility is hitting a fork in the road, as states increasingly diverge from the Centre's approach to supporting all types of clean vehicles. The growing divide, evident in automobile policies in various states, has also set the stage for intense lobbying, as rivals vie for policy support.
