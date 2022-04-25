Coal crisis: Industry associations from manufacturing sector appeal to PM

Recent shortages have forced industries to procure power from the exchange, stoking an unwarranted increase in demand and leading to an avoidable inflationary impact on economic stakeholders. This is also reducing the availability of power for domestic consumption as state discoms find it difficult to source large volumes at excessively high prices. This has especially affected smaller industries such as fertiliser manufacturers and tea producers, who are now struggling to survive. The tea industry in particular, despite being the fourth largest exporter globally, is paying double the normal rate of coal at ₹20,000 per tonne from the open market.