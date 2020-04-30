Coal sector output grew 3.96% in March 20201 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2020, 07:14 PM IST
The sector's growth rate (3.96%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-6.47%)
Production output of the Coal sector grew by 3.96% to 96 Million Tonnes in March 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (11.17%) of the sector in the previous month.
The sector's growth rate (3.96%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-6.47%).
Coal is among 1 of the total 8 sectors that expanded in March 2020.
Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.
