Production output of the Coal sector grew by 3.96% to 96 Million Tonnes in March 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (11.17%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (3.96%) was higher than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-6.47%).

Coal is among 1 of the total 8 sectors that expanded in March 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

