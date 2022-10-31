Commerce ministry plans DPIIT cell to spur industry

Commerce ministry plans DPIIT cell to spur industry3 min read . 12:13 AM IST
- Proposal includes expansion of PLI and strengthening the cluster development model
NEW DELHI :A cell in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) will “ideate, implement and monitor" the mammoth task of India’s industrial development strategy if a proposal by the ministry of commerce and industry is accepted by the Union cabinet.
The proposal, aiming to give a renewed push to manufacturing activity and private investment, is part of a comprehensive industrial policy statement being prepared by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade, according to people in the know.
It aims to provide a broad framework to address manufacturing-related bottlenecks and facilitate investments while leveraging the realignment of global supply chains due to geopolitical factors.
It also includes expansion of production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, strengthening the cluster development model, incentivizing public procurement and promoting research and development funding on a “mission mode".
The statement, which may be placed before the Cabinet for approval.
In order to promote India as an attractive investment destination, the government plans to create global investment desks and make existing systems, such as the national single- window system, more comprehensive and advanced.
It is also working to reform outmoded laws and to ensure seamless enforcement of contracts and end-to-end digitization of all procedures.
The policy statement covers six core objectives, including promoting India as an attractive investment destination by ensuring policy stability, transparency and ease of entry, and strengthening intellectual property rights awareness and promoting IP dialogues with industry, small businesses and academia.
It is also expected to ensure a better land availability process, creation of a logistics ecosystem, and sustained increase in labour productivity.
The two-pronged strategy comprises scaling of production capabilities and adoption of key enablers promoting innovation, quality, and sustainability.
The government has been trying to increase the share of manufacturing in India’s GDP to 25% from the current 17% and move up the global value chain.
The move comes at a time when private investment is yet to pick up pace amid monetary policy tightening.
The government has so far announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors including automobile and auto components, electronics and IT hardware, telecom, pharmaceuticals, solar modules, metals and mining, textiles and apparel, white goods and drones.
Biswajit Dhar, professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, said: “Yet another cell under the DPIIT may not prove useful. What is necessary is a high-powered body that can engage with the industry for improving ease of doing business. Further, trade unions must be involved to address the issues relating to labour productivity."
India’s economy grew at a slower-pace than expected, at 13.5%, in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, with manufacturing activity expanding by a dismal 4.8%. The index for industrial production contracted for the first time in 18 months in August, led by a sharp decline in manufacturing and mining output.
While gross fixed capital formation, a proxy for private investment, grew by 20.15% during the first quarter, its share in GDP came down to below 30% to 29.2%.