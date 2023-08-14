Commerce secretary says no proposal to put import curbs on more electronic goods

Commerce secretary says no proposal to put import curbs on more electronic goods1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal says there is a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics and mobile manufacturing
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal on Monday said that at present there is no proposal to impose import restrictions on more electronic goods.
There is a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for electronics and mobile manufacturing, Barthwal said.
“We are monitoring our imports. We are also looking that there should not be undue dependence on any particular country. We want to diversify both our exports as well as our imports," said the commerce secretary.
“We do not want ourselves to be dependent upon very few sources of imports...So what we are doing, we are evaluating the position in consultation with various ministries. We are looking at trends, but there is nothing in the offing, as of now," he also said.
To boost domestic manufacturing of electronic goods and to reduce imports from nations like China, the government has imposed import curbs on laptops, personal computers and certain more electronic devices from November 1.
“As and when we feel that...we will do it in consultation with the ministries. But currently, there is no such move," the secretary said.
On Wednesday, Parliament was informed by minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar that indigenous production of electronic goods in the country more than doubled to ₹8.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 from ₹3.88 lakh crore in 2017-18.
“As a result of several initiatives taken by the Government and efforts of the industry, the domestic production of electronic goods has increased substantially from ₹3.88 lakh crore (USD 60 Billion) in 2017-18 to ₹8.25 lakh crore in 2022-23 (USD 101.9 billion) at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.28 per cent," the minister had said.
The minister also said that semiconductors form a major part of all electronic products therefore as a result of growth in the electronics manufacturing sector, the semiconductor market in India has also witnessed proportionate growth over the last few years.
“As per the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS) portal, semiconductor chips worth ₹1,29,703 crore were imported in FY 2022-23 due to the absence of commercial Fabs in India," Chandrasekhar had said.