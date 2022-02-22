NEW DELHI : Demand for construction equipment in India is set to grow in double digits, at least over the next three to five years, supported by the Union government’s strong focus on the infrastructure sector, said Deepak Shetty, managing director and chief executive, JCB India Ltd.

The third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has failed to dent business sentiment with both demand and supply on an upswing, Shetty said in an interview. JCB, India’s largest maker of construction equipment, is also investing ₹1,000 crore to scale up production of a new range of products at its latest factory in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This comes against the backdrop of the Union government budgeting for a robust increase in capital expenditure for the next fiscal, with the national highways network to be expanded by 25,000km in 2022-23.

“The construction equipment industry should grow by a minimum of 15% for the next five years. The budget announcement certainly gives us confidence that we should be making a strong comeback as an industry. The ₹100 trillion National Infrastructure Pipeline and other steps announced as a part of the budget are steps in the right direction. I’m really confident about the industry from now till 2030," Shetty said.

The FY23 budget allocated ₹1.99 trillion for the road ministry, which is 69% more than the ₹1.18 trillion budget estimate of the previous year. The bulk of the increase in the budget has been earmarked for the National Highways Authority of India, with its allocation increasing by 134% from ₹57,350 crore to ₹1.34 trillion.

Additional capital expenditure by states through the increased funding by the Centre would also spur infrastructure and benefit the construction equipment sector, Shetty said.

India is also set to unveil an ambitious ₹1 trillion programme to build 5,795km of national highways in 117 so-called aspirational districts, as reported by Mint earlier.

The first phase of the Vadodara factory would commence in April and give a boost to the company’s strategy to export the new range of Make-in-India products, Shetty said.

“The first phase of the Vadodara plant will be operational in just a couple of months with an investment of ₹650 crore. After this, we will take up the investment to ₹1,000 crore in another year. This should help us cater to the growing export market as well," he said.

JCB India recorded 300% growth in exports last year. It is aiming for a similar export performance this year with the Vadodara facility becoming operational.

“Normally, when we talk about exports, we talk about exporting to the Middle East, Africa, or Latin America. I’m very proud that as JCB we are exporting to the US and the UK. I think that tells you about the capability of the Indian industry and our strength to support the global market," Shetty said.

