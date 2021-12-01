MUMBAI: India's consumer durables manufacturers will likely clock a revenue growth of 20% this fiscal, after a flattish run last financial year, driven by electrical appliances makers who are expected to report a revenue growth twice as fast as that of white goods makers.

Electrical appliances makers account for 35% of the sector's revenue, while white goods manufacturers make up for 65%.

Operating profitability will be a wee bit lower due to higher input costs and despite price hikes. Credit profiles will be stable on healthy accruals and low leverage, an analysis of 15 companies accounting for 45% of the sector’s revenue shows.

The sector, which clocked ₹2 trillion in revenue last fiscal, includes consumer electricals (excluding mobile phones) and white goods. White goods include washing machines, televisions, refrigerator and air conditioners while consumer electricals include fans, small kitchen and cooking appliances, and lighting products among others.

Consumer durables makers have recovered faster than other consumer discretionary segments such as apparel and jewellery retail, driven by higher demand for home-improvement products during the prolonged lockdown period.

An analysis of nine listed players, contributing 25% to the sector’s revenue, shows consumer electricals (growth of 4.3%) had rebounded better than the white goods segment (de-growth of 7%) last fiscal.

Gautam Shahi, director, Crisil Ratings, said, “The growth momentum is expected to accelerate this fiscal on positive consumer sentiment, upt-rading and higher realisations. Consumer electricals will continue to outshine with 23-24% revenue growth expected this fiscal, compared with 14-15% for white goods, riding on factors such as shorter replacement cycle, necessity, and smaller ticket size."

Despite higher revenues, the sector’s margins are expected to moderate by 100-150 basis points (bps) this fiscal.

That’s because, although the prices of key commodities such as copper, aluminium, and polypropylene (70% of the raw material requirement of the consumer durables sector) have stabilised, they are 30% higher than the average of the past two fiscals (see chart in annexure).

The impact on profitability will vary due to lower price hikes. Consumer electrical makers have hiked prices by 8-10% this fiscal, much more than the average 3-4% undertaken by white goods makers.

Operating profitability of white goods makers is seen moderating at 6-7%, marking an impact of up to 200 basis points (bps), compared with 10-11% for consumer electrical makers, which would be an impact of 50-100 bps.

Material impact on profitability, due to further input price rise, and any large debt funded capital spending by players will remain key monitorables in the road ahead, said Crisil.

