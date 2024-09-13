Corning to begin production of mobile phone glass at Tamil Nadu plant by mid-2025 | Mint

Industry
Corning to begin production at Tamil Nadu plant by mid-2025
Summary
- Gorilla Glass maker will also begin making tubes and vials for storing vaccines from another new plant coming up in Hyderabad
US-based Gorilla Glass maker Corning will begin production of cover glasses for mobile phones by the second half of next year from its new manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, said India managing director Sudhir Pillai.
