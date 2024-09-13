The $13 billion Fortune 500 company is also readying another plant in Hyderabad for producing glass vials used by the pharma industry. “India is becoming, slowly, the vaccine capital of the world, and there is a need for a lot of tubes, from which ampules and vials are made," Pillai said. “We’ve brought Velocity to India already, which is a coating used in these tubes; now we will be making the tubes also."