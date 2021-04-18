Covid-19 hits passenger vehicle exports, shipments tumble 39% in FY21

"While the exports of passenger vehicles had dropped by a whopping 58% in the first half of FY21 due to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns, marginal improvement due to multitude of efforts by the OEMs in the second half of FY21 led to the year closing with an overall decline in exports of passenger vehicles by 39%," SIAM Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

