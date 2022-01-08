Crif, Sidbi launch new edition of Industry Spotlight report

According to the report, the total amount of credit availed by the industry as of March 2021 stood at ₹94,800 crore, an increase of 3.2% year-on-year. Number of active loans in the sector stood at 199,490 as of March 2021. The industry has observed a quarterly decline in non-performing assets (NPAs) since December 2018. Year-on-year, NPAs improved 5.83% in March 2021 and stood at 13.6%; while it reduced 0.35% sequentially.