Industry
Crisis in diamond city: Is Surat’s glitter dimming?
SummaryMint looks at the issue that is plaguing India’s diamond city and the reasons behind this crisis
Surat is in pain as the diamond industry is in the middle of a major upheaval. Many people have lost their jobs and some have taken their lives. Mint looks at the issue that is plaguing India’s diamond city and the reasons behind this crisis.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more