Crisis in diamond city: Is Surat’s glitter dimming?

What’s the bad news about Surat?

As many as nine people involved with the city’s diamond industry have committed suicide in recent weeks. They were among 20,000 workers who have lost their jobs as the diamond industry is in the middle of a crisis caused by multiple factors. Other workers have seen their earnings fall by as much as 30% as diamond units cut back on working hours, cut down the number of days to five a week and sent staff on unpaid leave this summer, which lasted as long as a month for some. In addition, the enviable bonuses that workers in the diamond units were used to getting every Diwali are a distant memory now.