The cold reality about India’s middle class

The cold reality about India’s middle class9 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:43 PM IST
- Consumer firms may have to rein in expectations because the middle class has not grown on the scale it promised
- A ‘middle class’ person in India is not really middle class – they are pretty much in the top 10%, if not 5% of the Indian wealth distribution
The world’s largest maker of air-conditioners (ACs) is the latest to bet big on the Indian market. In an interview with the Financial Times newspaper recently, the chief executive of Japan’s Daikin, Masanori Togawa, said that India “would turn into a market as giant as China in the future, as the middle class and the wealthy are growing tremendously."
