The cold reality about India’s middle class

But it has been apparent for some time that a bet on the rising size and spending potential of the Indian middle class is a risky bet, not just for white goods manufacturers like Daikin, but for a range of other companies, such as those in e-commerce, or more recently, online food or grocery delivery. While there has been scepticism for some time on the spending potential of the middle class, it is the next couple of years or so that will prove to be decisive in the fortunes of many such companies.

