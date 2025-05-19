Regulator receives 1,000 applications from MSME drugmakers on good manufacturing practice compliance
SummaryWith the application submission deadline ending on 11 May, there was a flurry of applications, given that failure to meet the criteria would result in measures, including show-cause notices, production-halt orders, suspension, and even licence cancellation.
New Delhi: The country’s top drug regulator, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), has received 1,000 applications from micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) medicine manufacturers detailing their plans to comply with good manufacturing practices (GMPs), according to two officials in the know.