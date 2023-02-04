Defence Aatmanirbharta: PM to inaugurate chopper unit in Karnataka’s Tumakuru
This factory will enable India to meet its entire requirement of helicopters without importing and providing the much needed fillip to the prime minister’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development, and manufacture.
New Delhi: In yet another step towards ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation a helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. (HAL) in Tumakuru, Karnataka, on 6 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×