Defence import bans linked to domestic manufacturing
- India’s military imports dropped 21% between 2012-16 and 2017-21, according to SIPRI
NEW DELHI : A new import ban imposed on hundreds of military sub-systems and components has brought India’s quest for indigenization into sharper focus, set goals for local defence manufacturers and turned the spotlight on the road ahead for attaining meaningful self-reliance, officials tracking the development said on Monday.