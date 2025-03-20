Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on March 20, 2025, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to over ₹54,000 crore. For the Indian Army, AoN for procurement of 1350 HP Engine was accorded to upgrade the present 1000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks especially in high-altitude area by increasing the power to weight ratio.
For the Indian Navy, AoN for procurement of Varunastra Torpedoes (Combat) was accorded by DAC. Varunastra Torpedo is an indigenously-developed ship-launched anti-submarine torpedo developed by Naval Science & Technological Laboratory. Induction of additional quantities of this torpedo would enhance the Navy's capability against adversaries' submarine threats.
