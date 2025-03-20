DAC clears eight capital acquisition proposals worth ₹54,000 crore to increase combat potential

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), on March 20, 2025, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) to eight capital acquisition proposals amounting to over ₹54,000 crore. For the Indian Army, AoN for procurement of 1350 HP Engine was accorded to upgrade the present 1000 HP Engine for the T-90 Tanks. This will enhance the battlefield mobility of these tanks especially in high-altitude area by increasing the power to weight ratio.