Out of the total 156 light combat helicopter, 90 choppers will be procured for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force

State-run defence equipment manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) on Monday said the Union defence ministry has issued a ‘Request for Proposal’ (RFP) for procurement of 156 light combat helicopter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of the total 156 light combat helicopter, 90 choppers will be procured for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force.

In a stock exchange filing, Hindustan Aeronautics said: “In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued by the Ministry of Defence for procurement of 156 Light Combat Helicopter (90 nos. for IA and 66 nos. for IAF)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd on Tuesday are likely to be influenced by the latest development.

On Friday, HAL shares closed at ₹5,199.60, higher by ₹96.45 or 1.89 per cent on the BSE.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!