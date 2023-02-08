Defence ministry signs contract with L&T for procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges worth over Rs2,585 crore
- The modular bridges will replace the manually-launched medium girder bridges that are currently being used in the Indian Army
NEW DELHI : MoD signs contract with L&T for procurement of 41 indigenous Modular Bridges worth over ₹2,585 crore
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×