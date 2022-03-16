Inside the emerging market for STEM toys in India

STEM makers, including in India, often work closely with educators, child psychologists, parents and children while developing new products. The result is a rich tapestry of new experiences. Seher Ranjan, an eight-year-old living in Noida, says she is over with Barbies and construction sets. Science and natural history trivia, chemical reactions, and electric circuits fascinate her. After ‘Santa’ gifted her an augmented reality globe last Christmas (that was on-demand after browsing online), it opened up a world waiting to be explored. She wants to visit Japan and is learning the language one word at a time, and also the Quebec province in Canada to try out a dish called poutine, a variant of cheesy fries.