Domestic steel demand to grow at 7-8% in FY24: ICRA

Fresh steel capacities accumulating to 35-40 million tonne per annum are lined up for commissioning by FY2026. Therefore, with the industry’s earnings moderating, dependence on external financing to meet committed expansion plans is likely to increase going forward, early signs of which can be observed in the 22.5% increase in the steel industry’s bank borrowings during the first 10 months of FY2023. Consequently, the industry’s leverage (total debt to operating profits) is expected to deteriorate to an estimated 2.0-2.5 times in FY2023/ FY2024 from 1.1 times in FY2022. However, this is still lower than the industry’s leverage level of 2.9 times recorded during the previous upcycle of FY2019. Therefore, in ICRA’s opinion, steel companies today are more resilient to withstand any worsening of the macroeconomic environment next fiscal.