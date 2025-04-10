Advantage India in electronics as Donald Trump pauses tariff, hints at exemptions
Summary
- Driven by Apple's plan to ramp up iPhone production in Indiaand incentives for the sector, India could see a strong run in the global electronics supply chain in the next five years. But Donald Trump's tariff volatility will always remain a threat.
NEW DELHI : A 90-day pause in broad-based trade tariffs from US President Donald Trump validated India’s ‘wait-and-watch’ approach to assessing how its exports to America, driven largely by electronics—specifically smartphones—will be impacted. Now, amid a direct stand-off between the US and China, India’s electronics sector is poised to gain more impetus from Apple Inc., which, too, breathed a sigh of relief over the past 12 hours.