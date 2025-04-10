“Apple’s global supply chain does not work in silos, and as things currently stand, China plays a significant role in its overall manufacturing and supplies. However, an easier stance on tariffs from Trump is sure to assuage concerns among analysts and the company as well in terms of how its cost structure for the iPhone—Apple’s single-largest revenue driver—would get impacted. For now, it seems likely that Apple would be able to find a suitable corner for itself in terms of its business—and not have to drastically increase its prices in what is its largest market," a senior industry consultant who works across India’s electronics industry said, requesting anonymity.