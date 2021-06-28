Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), a medicine developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Reddy’s will supply to major Government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy’s has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DGTM. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO said: “We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies."

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s said: “2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

