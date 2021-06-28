Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Manufacturing >Dr. Reddy’s Labs announces commercial launch of 2-DG used in treatment of Covid-19

Dr. Reddy’s Labs announces commercial launch of 2-DG used in treatment of Covid-19

Premium
Price of DRDO's 2DG anti-COVID 19 drug has been kept at Rs. 990 per sachet by Dr Reddy's lab.
1 min read . 10:55 AM IST Livemint

  • Dr. Reddy’s will supply to major government as well as private hospitals across India
  • The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose(2-DG), a medicine developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories today announced the commercial launch of 2-deoxy-D-glucose(2-DG), a medicine developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation(DRDO) for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Reddy’s will supply to major Government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

Dr. Reddy’s will supply to major Government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

2-DG manufactured by Dr. Reddy’s has a purity of 99.5% and is being sold commercially under the brand name 2DGTM. The maximum retail price (MRP) of each sachet has been fixed at Rs. 990, with a subsidized rate offered to Government institutions.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine & Allied Sciences (INMAS), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr. Reddy’s. 2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care.

Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary Department of Defence (R&D) and Chairman, DRDO said: “We are pleased to have worked closely with our long-term industry partner Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad, for testing 2-DG as therapeutic application in treatment of COVID-19 patients. DRDO has been contributing in fight against COVID-19 pandemic with its spin off technologies."

Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy’s said: “2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Has the second covid wave turned things in favour of homebuyers?

Premium

How ICICI Bank got back into the ring

Premium

India’s debt to GDP ratio is now at a 14-year high

Premium

India’s debt to GDP ratio is now at a 14-year high

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!