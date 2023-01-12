Easing covid curbs in China good for metals2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 09:46 PM IST
The easing of covid norms and support by the Chinese government for its ailing property market have improved investor sentiment towards metal stocks
The easing of covid norms and support by the Chinese government for its ailing property market have improved investor sentiment towards metal stocks. Rising consumption and demand in China, the largest consumer of commodities, is expected to drive global demand and prices for metals, said analysts.