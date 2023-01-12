Easing covid curbs in China good for metals

Sharekhan analysts upgraded the metals sector outlook to neutral from negative following China’s policy support for the real estate sector (key user of base metals) and the focus on reopening the economy to support demand and price for base metals in 2023. However, they believe that clear signs of an upcycle in metals will take a long time considering the demand concerns in the US and Europe. In India, steel prices have been rising in line with rising prices in China and Korea. However, profitability may not be rising at a similar proportion for Indian manufacturers since raw material costs are on the rise.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}