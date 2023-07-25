Electric cars could be crucial for the EU to meet its climate goals

Fit for 55, a climate package with 13 proposals presented by the European Commission in July 2021, increased the ambition for the fight against greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions to a reduction of emissions by 55% (compared with levels in 1990) by 2030 from the original 40% reduction proposed back in 2011. Transport is one of the keys to success. It accounts for 22% of the EU’s total emissions. Within that, 70% comes from road transport; and road transport is the only sector where emissions have steadily risen since 1990. (The EU has reduced its overall carbon footprint by 30% since 1990, mainly by burning less coal to generate electricity.) In a report in October the commission said the EU was “on track to deliver on its climate ambition", but that “swift action" was required to meet the 2030 goals as well as the 2050 net-zero ambition. That was why the Fit for 55 proposals were put forward. These proposals are still working their way through the union’s lawmaking process.