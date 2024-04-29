Will electric cars miss out on incentives in Fame III?

New Delhi: Electric four-wheelers used in commercial fleets may miss out on subsidies under the upcoming Fame III scheme, the government's financial support scheme to encourage a switch to electric mobility, two people aware of the matter told Mint .

Tata Motors, the largest beneficiary under the segment, has made a renewed pitch for the inclusion of electric four-wheelers under the scheme, which is yet to be announced officially, the people said.

In a letter to heavy industries secretary, dated 9 March, Shailesh Chandra, the company's MD, had also sought the inclusion of e-four-wheelers for personal use in the scheme for a span of three years.

The government plans to support more electric buses, especially inter-city e-buses, previously not covered by the government e-bus programme, and incentivize electric trucks as a new segment under the scheme, besides electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The ministry of heavy industries has been holding widespread discussions under a Ficci-led EV task force to determine a roadmap for India's mobility sector for its 2047 vision statement.

Tata Motors' Xpres-T electric sedan, used by fleet operators like BluSmart and Uber, benefited significantly from financial incentives of more than ₹2.5 lakh per vehicle under the Fame-II scheme.

The Fame-II policy, aimed at accelerating the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles with a total outlay of ₹11,500 crores, reached its conclusion in March. It had broadly supported a range of electric vehicles including buses, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers.

However, the distribution of subsidies had been uneven, with a large portion allocated to two-wheelers and buses, and ₹750 crore directed towards electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

The electric mobility promotion scheme (EMPS), introduced as a bridge between Fame-II and Fame-III, which is currently being deliberated upon and will be unveiled after the conclusion of the general elections, covers only electric two and three-wheelers under its ₹500 crore corpus.

The overwhelming majority of the subsidies for electric cars under Fame-II have gone to Tata Motors, which cornered the market by supplying these vehicles to fleet services.

It is the only large OEM with multiple models currently certified with the Fame II portal. This concentration of benefits has raised concerns, prompting the finance ministry to object to the continuation of such incentives, people in the know told Mint.

The ministry argued that subsidizing four-wheelers primarily serves an economically advanced class of consumers, which may not align with the broader goals of public investment in green technology.

However, carmakers such as Tata Motors argue the penetration of electric four-wheelers in the market still stands at a nascent 2%, which is far from an inflection point in the market and therefore needs continued support.

Carmakers have been cutting prices on electric vehicles in response to slowing demand and cooling battery prices.

Recommendations sent from the ministry of heavy industries to the finance ministry earlier in the year had suggested including electric four-wheelers in the Fame-III scheme.

Despite these recommendations, the forthcoming Fame-III policy is unlikely to extend subsidies to electric cars, underscoring government's commitment to more public-oriented electric transportation solutions like buses and trucks, a government official told Mint, not wanting to be named.

However, Tata Motors is actively lobbying for the continuation of government support, possibly through a separate scheme tailored specifically for the e-four-wheeler segment. The company's pitch for continued incentives for electric four-wheelers is based on the premise that the segment can contribute to reducing India's heavy reliance on imported oil, thus saving valuable foreign exchange.

Additionally, they highlight the environmental benefits of electric vehicles in reducing urban air pollution and contributing to climate change mitigation efforts. Moreover, electric vehicles used in commercial fleets cover more kilometers than private cars, thus potentially saving more pollution per vehicle.

Since the government has so far exhausted ₹570 crore to subsidize nearly 23,000 xEVs out of the total ₹750 crore corpus marked out for it, some sections of the industry believe the segment might still get incentives in Fame-III, albeit with a smaller allocation.

The debate continues as stakeholders await the official rollout of the Fame-III guidelines.

As the automotive industry adjusts to these changes, the exclusion of four-wheelers from the subsidy umbrella in the scheme could have far-reaching implications for manufacturers and fleet operators.

Companies like Tata Motors, which have heavily invested in the electric car segment for fleets, might need to recalibrate their fleet business strategies in light of the reduced government support.