Industry
Will electric cars miss out on incentives in Fame III?
Summary
- Tata Motors, which avails the lion's share of subsidies under the segment, is making a strong pitch for inclusion of electric cars in the third phases of the government's financial support scheme for electric vehicles
New Delhi: Electric four-wheelers used in commercial fleets may miss out on subsidies under the upcoming Fame III scheme, the government's financial support scheme to encourage a switch to electric mobility, two people aware of the matter told Mint.
