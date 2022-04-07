Electric two-wheeler sales to grow 24x to nearly 18bn units in 2030: Report

According to the report, a key ‘cold-start’ risk to EV-adoption is the lack of readily available financing. The “ability to underwrite the battery risk is the toughest given the secondary market for EV batteries is yet to be established, and all other components have existed for over 100 years", it notes, highlighting that financiers have also been unable to correctly gauge and quantify the risk of underwriting an EV because not enough of these vehicles have been sold in the market yet to create a secondary market to serve as a source of reliable data for financiers.