Production output of the Electricity sector shrunk by -7.22% to 108,536 Million KWH in March 2020, according to data released by the Office of the Economic Advisor today. This is lower than the growth rate (11.7%) of the sector in the previous month.

The sector's growth rate (-7.22%) was lower than the growth rate of the combined core industries output (-6.47%).

Electricity is among 7 of the total 8 sectors that contracted in March 2020.

Data has been sourced from the Office of the Economic Advisor's website.

