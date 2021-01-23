Electric-vehicle surge sends cobalt prices soaring

A 20% rise in the price of cobalt since the beginning of this year shows how the rush to build more electric vehicles is stressing global supply chains.

Already a shortage of semiconductors is slowing the recovery in auto production. Now cobalt, a blue metal that is needed for many types of batteries including those in EVs, is a concern, according to people in the auto and battery industries and analysts.

“The demand is not going to shrink any time soon, while the supply remains tight mainly due to logistics disruptions in South Africa during the pandemic," said Ying Lu, an analyst at London-based commodity research firm Roskill.

Energy-dense cobalt is used as the stabilizer in batteries. It helps protect the battery’s cathode from corrosion that can lead to a fire.

A majority of the world’s cobalt is mined in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in central Africa. It typically is carried overland to South Africa, shipped out from the port of Durban, South Africa, and processed in China before the material goes to battery makers—meaning the supply chain has several choke points that make it vulnerable to disruption.

In 2017 and 2018, during an earlier rush of interest in EVs, the price of cobalt quadrupled in the space of two years before a boost in production calmed the market down. Recent moves aren’t as extreme, but the spot price of cobalt rose to $38,520 a ton as of Jan. 21, according to Futuresource, up 20% since the end of December.

The election of President Biden as well as recent climate-change initiatives by China and Japan have accelerated a shift to electric vehicles. Tesla Inc. has said it aims to build 20 million vehicles annually a decade from now, a 40-fold increase from last year.

More EVs mean more batteries. They account for about 40% of an EV’s cost, according to a report published by China-based Guotai Junan Securities Co. last year. Analysts say cobalt is the most expensive material in the batteries.

Car and battery makers have been looking for more control over their cobalt supply and ways to avoid the metal altogether. Honda Motor Co. last year formed an alliance with a leading Chinese car-battery maker, Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd., hoping that CATL’s supply-chain clout would help stabilize Honda’s battery supply. The two are also researching alternatives to cobalt and other costly materials, a Honda spokesman said.

A spokeswoman at Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic Corp., which has a joint battery-making venture with Tesla, said it aimed to mass-produce cobalt-free batteries in two to three years, a goal earlier stated by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk.

Currently, the Tesla/Panasonic venture uses a formulation called NCA, containing nickel, cobalt and aluminum, which is extremely low in cobalt at less than 5%.

Meanwhile, China plays a critical role even though it doesn’t have significant reserves of cobalt itself. Chinese companies control more than 40% of Congo’s cobalt-mining capacity, according to an estimate by Roskill, the London research firm.

Given the concentration in Congo, “it’s very easy for countries like China to dominate the cobalt market because it only needs to be in control of a limited number of mines," said Judith Kinnaird, professor of economic geology at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg.

In an indication of the importance of Congo to China’s industrial policy, foreign minister Wang Yi visited the country in early January despite the coronavirus pandemic, met Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi and announced new aid.

China’s ambassador to Congo was quoted in state media last year as saying more than 80 Chinese enterprises have invested in Congo and created nearly 50,000 local jobs.

Based on Roskill’s research, China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration is stockpiling some 5,000 tons of cobalt cathode for this year, said Ms. Lu, the analyst.

To break China’s stronghold, auto makers and suppliers are trying to recycle more cobalt from old batteries and exploring other nations for alternative supplies of the material.

Another reason to look for alternatives is instability in Congo and continuing ethical concerns about miners working in sometimes-harsh conditions with rudimentary tools and no safety equipment.

Conflict between the Congo government and armed militias, often over control of mineral wealth, has destabilized the nation for decades and led many companies to look elsewhere for resources.

Ms. Lu observed that EV buyers are typically environmentally conscious customers. “Cobalt-free might be the ultimate solution for the industry to avoid dealing with the complicated situation" in Congo, she said.

