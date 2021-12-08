NEW DELHI : The electronics industry has proposed a staggered approach on levying basic customs duty on components such as printed circuit boards, batteries, speakers, mechanics, and cables between FY23 and FY26, while advocating stable tariffs to help India become an exports hub.

In a representation to the government ahead of the Union budget, the industry said the duty be reduced from present 20% to 5% in FY24, 10% in FY25, and 15% in FY26 for PCBA, and other components kept at 5% for FY25 and 10% for FY26.

Key recommendations from the industry which are expected to be considered by the government before the Budget include keeping tariffs at 15% for finished goods under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, applicable in stages over three years so that companies get time to plan their investments.

“India market constitutes barely 2-3% of global markets in all verticals (except mobile phones) and stiff tariffs only satiate the protection mindset while simultaneously increasing cost to customer substantially," the Cellular and Electronics Association said in its representation to the ministry of electronics and information technology.

It also sought exemption from duty on components for local manufacturing of printed circuit boards for mobile phones in FY23, while suggesting 15-20% import duty on accessories such as earphones, ear buds, portable speakers and smart watches or wearables.

